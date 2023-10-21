Jung Kook collaborates with Justin Bieber on his latest single

Jung Kook is treating fans to some exciting collaborations as he is featured on The Kid Laroi's new single Too Much.

The song came out on Thursday, just two weeks after he released his solo single, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). Apart from the K-pop singer, the track features some more big names, such as Justin Bieber.

With vocals from The Kid Laroi and Jung Kook, Too Much is written by Bieber, Emile Haynie, Oma Fedi and Blake Slatkin. The song also credits English hip-hop musician Central Cee, who is just starting to break in America after making it big in the U.K.

The track is the latest single from the Aussie musician’s forthcoming album, The First Time.

Meanwhile, Jung Kook is in the middle of ramping up promotion for his upcoming debut solo album, Golden.

The much-anticipated album is set to release on November 3, when the third official single from the project, Standing Next to You, will also be promoted.

As for Bieber, he is reportedly in the studio making music for his undisclosed album amid reports of his rumoured split from manager Scooter Braun.