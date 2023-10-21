Meryl Streep and Don Gummer have been secretly separated for over six years

Meryl Streep and her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer, have been secretly separated for six years.

Sources confirmed to Page Six on Friday that Streep, 74, and her husband Don Gummer, 76, have “chosen lives apart” after four decades together, even though they will “always” care about one another.

“Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years,” a spokesperson for Streep, typically lauded as the greatest actress of her generation, told the outlet. “And while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart.”

The bombshell dropped the same day that the Devil Wears Prada star was seen rocking her wedding band while receiving the prestigious Princess of Austrias Award presented by the Spanish royal family in Oviedo, Spain.

In fact, last month was the power couple’s 45th wedding anniversary.

Streep, a three-time Oscar-winner, and Gummer, a Harvard-educated sculptor, tied the knot in 1978, and share four children and five grandchildren together.

The pair is notoriously private about their personal lives, though Gummer has walked several red carpets with the Hollywood star, including the 2018 Oscars.

Notably, though, that was the last time they were publicly seen together, per the outlet.