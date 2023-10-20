Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon slammed by critics over its ‘inordinate length’

Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon has recently been slammed by critics for being a “dud” and “tiresomely long”.



Martin’s movie is based on a true story and as per official synopsis, it shows “a series of murders carried out against members of the Osage Nation after oil was discovered on their Oklahoma land in the 1920s”.

The three and a half hours movie is an adaptation of David Grann's nonfiction bestseller, which cost Apple $200 million.

Martin’s Killers has a stellar cast that include Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and the newcomer Lily Gladstone, however, the movie did not impress the critics.

The Times Kevin Maher branded the movie a “dud and just not great partly due to its paper-thin characters”.

Another movie critic The I’s Geoffrey Macnab Scorsese’s gave two-star review, saying, “This story of greed and betrayal is a fine film ruined by its inordinate length.”

The Spectator's Deborah Ross called the movie “tiresomely long”, while City A.M. stated that Leonardo DiCaprio “isn’t the best bit”.

Meanwhile, CNN’s critic added, “Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ wants to be epic but just feels long.”