Justin Timberlake wanted to keep Britney Spears’ abortion ‘secret forever’

Justin Timberlake was reportedly concerned about the revelations Britney Spears was going to make in her forthcoming memoir, but he was not expecting their abortion story to be disclosed.



The Gimme More musician, 41, who dated Justin between 1999 and 2002, revealed that she made the “agonising” decision to get an abortion at 19 years of age because the former *NSYNC member “wasn’t ready to be a father.”

According to insider cited by Daily Mail, the SexyBack singer, 42, was “aware” that his past treatment of Britney could “come back to haunt him.” However, he had hoped that their decision to terminate the pregnancy would have remained a “secret forever.”

Since the revelations came to the forefront, Justin has been slammed by fans over his treatment, but despite this, he will not be responding to any of the claims. He is also refraining to comment to not “get in the way” of Britney’s chance to finally share her story.

“Justin thought that the decision that they made was a decision made together and he intended to never talk about it and for it to be kept their secret forever,” the source shared.

“Now that Britney has mentioned it, and it will live forever in her book and whatever else she decides to mention, Justin is going to try not to say anything about it because he knows whatever he says from this point will likely be thrown back right at him.”

The Mirrors singer is now married to Jessica Biel for nearly a decade and shares two sons, Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3 with her.

Previously, a source told Mirror that Jessica was probably kept in the dark about this information. “I have no idea if the abortion was something he ever told Jessica about because Justin’s relationship with Britney is not something he discusses with his friends.”