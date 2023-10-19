Scott Disick admits to 'crush' on his ex's sister Khloe Kardashian

Even Kris Jenner sees it.

The momager revealed in the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians season four that she believes Scott Disick, ex of her oldest daughter Kourtney, is infatuated with the youngest Kardashian, Khloe.

“I think Scott probably has a crush on Khloe,” she expressed in a confessional. “Listen, I have a crush on Khloe. Everyone has a crush on Khloe. The cameramen all have a crush on Khloe.”

“If we could just find somebody who comes close, we know what he’s looking for,” the reality TV star explained.

During a conversation with Scott and Khloe at the former’s kitchen, Jenner quizzed him about his ideal woman, prompting him to turn towards Khloe and ask, “How tall are you?”

The father-of-three went to heap praise on the Good American founder, expressing, “She’s funny, she’s kind, she’s sweet, she’s cute. She’s got all the characteristics I want, that’s what I’m saying.”

He explained: “Obviously I would never look at Khloe sexually. I make jokes like that. I just need somebody who doesn’t give up on somebody.

Disick also confessed that he “knows I’m not easy and I’m not perfect,” adding, “I need somebody that I feel like I get – what’s the word?”

“Laid,” Jenner deadpanned.

“No! Laid, ew,” Disick interjected. “You horny animal.”

Scott and Kourtney were together for nearly a decade until 2015. The twosome is parents to Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8 together.