Travis Kelce reveals about electrifying weekend with Taylor Swift in NYC

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's weekend in New York City was a hot subject, on the most recent episode of his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce on Wednesday.

Despite having a hectic weekend that included an appearance on Saturday Night Live and at least three trips with Swift, Jason Kelce couldn't help but tease his brother. Travis, 34, also found time to watch his older brother play in a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Jets.

In the episode, Travis shared more details of his celebrity-studded getaway with Swift, 33, including their "awesome" SNL cameos, calling the occasion "spectacular."

"It was electric to be back in that place. There is just something about being in that room. And being their first episode this season, I had such a freaking blast man," he remarked before thanking Lorne Michaels, the show's producer, for hosting him and Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end added that the pair "showed up at SNL having the idea of going, supporting Ice Spice. Her and Taylor are good friends."

Regarding his participation in one of the routines that made fun of what Jason, 35, referred to as "Swift mania in the NFL," Travis acknowledged, "I don’t even remember what I said, I blacked out. As soon as they queued to me, the entire place erupted, which was very overwhelming."

He continued, wondering if he had spoken anything at all as he left the stage. "Everybody was like, 'Yeah, no, you killed it.' And I watched it over and I still don’t really know if I said what I was supposed to."



