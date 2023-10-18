US vetoes UN resolution on Gaza in support of Israel

Palestinians search for victims under rubble after Israeli strikes on Rafah in southern Gaza this week. — AFP

A UN Security Council resolution calling for a "humanitarian pause" in the blazing Israel-Hamas conflict was vetoed by the US on Wednesday because the wording did not respect Israel's right to self-defence, as per the US ambassador.

Twelve out of 15 Council members voted in favor of the resolution put forward by Brazil and negotiated over several days, while Russia and the United Kingdom abstained.



The United States was the only vote against it, but as one of the body's five permanent members, its vote counts as a veto.

"The United States is disappointed this resolution made no mention of Israel's rights of self-defence," US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said after the vote.

The resolution said the Council "firmly condemns all violence and hostilities against civilians and all acts of terrorism."

It said the body "unequivocally rejects and condemns the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas... and the taking of hostages."

The text also "urges all parties to fully comply with their obligations under international law."

The vote comes after the Security Council on Monday rejected a Russian resolution condemning spiraling violence in the Middle East.

That resolution did not single out Hamas for its surprise attack on Israel on October 7, and it was rejected by permanent members of the United States, the United Kingdom and France, as well as Japan.

Nearly 3,500 people have lost their lives in Gaza, which is nearly out of electricity, food, water and fuel.

While more than 1,400 Israelis have been killed in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.