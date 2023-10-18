Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'Keeping Up With The Sussexes' in the making?

'Keeping Up With The Sussexes': Meghan, Harry are allegedly strengthening their connection with Kardashians

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who seem to be inspired by Kardashians and their family shows, are in news about their connection with the famous family for their rebrand.

There are speculations and rumours that Meghan and Harry are strengthening their connection with Kim Kardashian and her family as the couple allegedly want to surprise fans with their own reality show "Keeping Up With The Sussexes".



Some royal experts have claimed that Harry and Meghan's alliance with Kim and her mom Kris Jenner could play a huge role in helping raise the Sussexes their profile amongst the Hollywood elite.



Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, was reportedly hobnobbing with Jenner and Kim Kardashian at the This Is About Humanity’s annual bash.



That was the first sign that things were brewing behind the scenes, said the royal expert. However, nothing was confirmed to be "in the works" until now.

However, it's unclear whether Meghan and Harry are really interested in making their own family show to entertain fans or not. It's also in question that how King Charles, the rest of the royal family, will respond to the couple's likely appearance in the show.

There were also reports Harry and Meghan continue to cultivate relationships with the William Morris Agency (WME). The Duchess has reportedly signed a deal with the powerful Hollywood talent firm six months ago, in an unprecedented move.