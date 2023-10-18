Prince William, Kate Middleton spark resentment within Royal Family

Prince William and Kate Middleton caused tensions within the Royal Family over their latest decision

Prince William and Princess Kate have sparked resentment among the senior members of the Royal Family over their lack of involvement in royal affairs.

A source previously told Ok! that the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are parents to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, collectively made the “difficult” decision to cut back on their royal engagements in an attempt to spend more time with their kids.

Their decision comes on the heels of the Royal Family’s upcoming tour to the Commonwealth countries, leaving the rest of the royals “feeling that William and Kate aren’t pulling their weight,” according to the insider.

“They are the future of the monarchy and are themselves senior members of the Royal Family,” they explained.

“There are ongoing discussions about the best way to handle the tour and to what extent William and Kate will be included,” the source added.

In a column for News.com.au, Daniela Elser explained that the future monarchs are “supposed to be the exciting future of the crown,” sparking outrage over their lack of interest in visiting countries like Australia and New Zealand.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to kick off the tour with their impending visit to Kenya later this month.