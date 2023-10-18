Justin Timberlake 'uncomfortable' with ex Britney Spears' 'obsession' of him

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s relationship has sparked renewed interest following the former’s revelations in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.

In an excerpt obtained by People, the Toxic singer revealed that she was urged to get an abortion by Timberlake, whom she dated between 1999 and 2002, after she got pregnant with their child.

Following their split, Spears went on to have a few many love interests, including three marriages; however, she never did manage to get over “losing” him.

Citing “open knowledge inside Britney’s world that she has a real obsession with Justin,” an insider revealed to The Sun that the singer “even privately admitted to people that he was her true first love.”

“Out of all the guys who came into her world after they broke up, no one’s ever come close to holding a candle towards Justin,” they explained.

The source shared the Crossroads star also tried to contact him while he was married to Jessica Biel, and she was linked to her now-estranged husband Sam Asghari.

“But apparently this didn’t sit comfortably with Justin,“ the tipster shared, “in part because he wanted to move on but also because he wouldn’t disrespect Jessica by building a close bond back up with a serious ex.“



“So Britney had to back off and accept he’d fully moved on,” the insider added.