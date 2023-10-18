Bella Hadid sparks new romance with cowboy Adan Banuelos after Marc Kalman split

The Hadid sisters’ love lives are thriving.

As Gigi Hadid’s rumoured romance with Bradley Cooper makes headlines, her younger sister Bella Hadid has bagged her own new beau.

In videos obtained by TMZ, the supermodel, 27, was spotted locking lips with award-winning equestrian Adan Banuelos while taking an afternoon stroll through Forth Worth, Texas, on Tuesday.

The smitten pair looked head over heels for each other as they packed on the PDA, holding hands, hugging, and caressing each other.

Eyewitnesses also reported that the hot and heavy pair looked happy on their romantic day out, taking brief breathers from their make-out session to pop into a few shops.

The 2022 model of the year looked cosy in a brown leather jacket, jeans, and boots, while her horse-riding man donned a salmon-colored button down with blue jeans, boots, and a trucker hat.

The new romance comes as Hadid moves on from her two-year relationship with Marc Kalman, with whom she broke up in spring.

Though her previous relationship “ran its course,” according to ET, Hadid and Kalman’s budding romance may just last yet owing to their shared love of riding.

Banuelos is a professional horse rider, being among the youngest inductees in the National Cutting Horse Association Riders Hall of Fame.

Meanwhile Hadid has had a fair bit of experience on horseback, even wanting to pursue it professionally and compete in the Olympics before she became a model.

Unfortunately, though, she ultimately and unfortunately had to pack up her riding boots after being diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012.