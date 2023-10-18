Post Malone got THIS for losing to Travis Kelce in beer pong

Post Malone recalls losing to Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce and his friend Patrick Mahomes once in beer pong, and what he got for it.



“I had to get a Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce tattoo,” the Circles singer said of the punishment of losing on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, October 17.

Malone joked that the tattoo is "well hidden" before revealing where it is located.

“No, I don’t mean that,” he said. “They are sweet guys and talented players. It’s on my arm.”

Howard Stern taunted Post Malone that “it is somewhat embarrassing” he lost to the NFL stars, to which the singer, 28, replied, ““No, it’s not!” he exclaimed, “They’re athletes! They’re athletes!”

“But you’re a legendary beer drinker,” Stern, 69, said. “You drink a lot of alcohol. What is this, you became a dad and now your beer pong [game] is diminishing, is that happening too?”

In May 2022, Malone and his fiance gave birth to their daughter, who is their first child.

He did admit that the birth of his child had affected his ability to play beer pong. “I think it does automatically take two points off,” he said.

The Sunflower singer subsequently demanded a second shot with Mahomes, 28, and Kelce, 34, in public.

“I will say this, and I told Taylor to tell him, ‘Those elbows were crazy,’” he said of the rematch. “And you can’t have your elbows crossing over the table. So I’d like a rematch.”