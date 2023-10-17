Sarah Ferguson's crucial message to Harry, Meghan suggests she won't ditch Andrew

Sarah Ferguson still shares the Royal Lodge in Windsor with her ex-husband Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, in an interview, appears suggesting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that the royal family members 'can't have it both ways' if they choose to leave The Firm.

In an old interview with The Independent, the Duchess of York responded to speculation whether Meghan and Harry, who stepped down as senior members of the royal family, will rejoin the firm even after all their stunts.

She sent a clear message to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with her words: "Well, you can't have it both ways. You can't sit on the fence and keep one foot in and one foot out. You're either in or out."

Sarah, who still shares the Royal Lodge in Windsor with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, also spoke of her relationship with the Duke of York, saying she would continue supporting her family and ex-husband.

She said: "I think it's really great to be supportive... also when the family come home I know all the ins and outs and commentating on television."

Fergie also praised her former brother-in-law Charles, saying: "He's going to be an amazing King and lovely Camilla by his side,' the duchess said, praising his environmental efforts in particular."

Ferguson and Andrew have been on good terms however, things have been problematic as of late. There are speculations that Ferguson won't help Andrew as he will reportedly need to shell out millions in order to let him continue his stay at the Royal Lodge mansion at Windsor Castle.

However, Sarah's words suggest that she won't ditch Prince Andrew and the royal family. As she knows it is about the Duke's Andrew’s pride who also supported her on several occasions.