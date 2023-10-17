Britney Spears had an abortion with ex Justin Timberlake at 19

Pop star Britney Spears has made a shocking revelation about her relationship with her ex-partner Justin Timberlake, saying she had an abortion with the singer after falling pregnant at 19.

Britney Spears, in her memoir "The Woman In Me", claims that she wanted the baby and 'dreamed of having a family' with Timberlake, but he 'wasn't ready' for the responsibilities of parenthood due to which she had to make the 'agonizing' decision.

She wrote in the book, set for release on October 24, "we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.



"If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."

Britney Spears fell pregnant by Justin Timberlake in 2000. The two dated from 1999-2002 - she later had two sons with Kevin Federline and Timberlake welcomed two sons with wife Jessica Biel.

It emerges amid amid claims that Timberlake is 'concerned' and 'very curious' about the star's upcoming memoir.

However, a publishing insider has denied the book would be a 'takedown' of anyone, saying: 'This is Britney finally getting a chance to tell her empowering story and it’s nothing more than that.'