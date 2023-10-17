Prince Harry favours Netflix's 'The Crown': 'Based on truth'

Prince Harry got candid about why he had no qualms about The Crown

Prince Harry has made his opinion on The Crown clear as the Duke of Sussex expressed of having no qualms on the show that is based on his family.

As the sixth season of the hit Netflix show gears up for its release next month, Prince Harry's views on the show resurfaced from a February 2021 interview.

In his appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden, the Duke of Sussex said that while the show was 'loosely based' on fact, it did not advertise itself to be rooted in the truth.

He added it was that much better than tabloids that attempted to fuel their own narratives as fact, which was much more damaging than the fictional show.

"They don't pretend to be news," Harry said. "It's fictional but it's loosely based on the truth."

"Of course it's not strictly accurate, of course it's not, but loosely it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that," he explained.

"I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself because...that is obviously fiction, take it how you will, but this is being reported on as fact because you are supposedly news. I have a real issue with that."