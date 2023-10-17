Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were ‘very touchy-feely’ during surprise ‘SNL’ appearance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were all over each other behind Saturday Night Live’s closed curtains before their surprise cameo on this week’s episode.

A source told Page Six that the new lovebirds were fully indulging in their honeymoon phase while attending SNL for a “date night” over the weekend.

“They were very touchy-feely [backstage]. They were very cute and supportive of each other,” the insider claimed, adding that “they couldn’t keep their hands off each other.”

In fact, the Love Story songstress and NFL superstar, whom “no one knew were coming” to the show, humoured viewers by going in on a sketch poking fun at NFL’s Traylor obsession.

Fortunately, though, both Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, had enough previous SNL experience to successfully execute the last-minute skit.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was reportedly chummy with cast and crew, including returning host Pete Davidson.

Earlier in the evening, the budding couple were photographed walking hand-in-hand towards Nobu restaurant in NYC.

The pair were subsequently seen packing on the PDA at the Season 49 premier afterparty held at Catch Steak, “enjoying the night, and each other, even kissing throughout the night,” according to Page Six.