Justin Timberlake ‘very curious’ to learn what Britney Spears shared about past romance

File Footage

Justin Timberlake is anxious to know what Britney Spears has shared about their past romance in her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me.



A source spilled to Page Six, “He’s very curious what she’ll reveal from their relationship. It’s eating at him.”

Another insider told the outlet that Britney’s memoir is not a “takedown of anyone”.

“This is Britney finally getting a chance to tell her empowering story and it’s nothing more than that,” revealed the source.

Justin and Britney dated as teenagers after meeting at The Mickey Mouse Club back in 1999.

The former couple parted ways in 2002 as the rumours emerged that Britney cheated on Justin.

After the breakup, Justin penned songs, hinting at Britney and even he used her lookalike in his music video for 2002 hit Cry Me A River.

Coming book to Britney’s memoir, it will also dish out details about her longtime conservatorship from 2008 until 2021, which was controlled by her father Jamie Spears.

Last year, Britney mentioned that she’s going to write a book on social media.

Meanwhile, the singer, whose memoir will release on October 24, has hired Hollywood actress Michelle Williams to narrate the audiobook for her upcoming book.