Meghan Markle warned of former husband Trevor Engelson's likely move

Meghan Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson, who's said to be in talks of writing a memoir, could include some bombshell details of his divorce from former Hollywood star.



There are speculations and rumours that Engelson, in his likely upcoming money-spinner, could reveal some shocking details of his and Meghan's marriage before the Duchess began new journey Prince Harry.



The former 'Suits' alum was with film producer Tevor for more than half a decade however they split two years after they got married back in 2011.



Meghan has now been married to Britain's King Charles III's youngest son Prince Harry since 2018, and Trevor also tied the knot with nutritionist Tracey Kurland in 2019, according to reports in the Mirror.



The speculations of penning the all-tell memoir come after a report, claiming it's time for the 46-year-old to speak out on his relationship with the Duchess.



There are also reports that agents have offered Trevor "big" deals and money to take pen to paper and hints the producer could be considering his options despite having moved on there's "no escape" from his story with Meghan.

The book could also shed some light on the pairs "irreconcilable differences" in 2013 which led to their divorce that year, with it being understood the pair split after Meghan relocated to Canada for filming Suits.



Meghan was reportedly a completely different person when she moved to Toronto for the show, the source told a media outlet that the split was "sudden and so ruthlessly done," speculating that Trevor may have felt "used".