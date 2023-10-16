Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to draw 'hard boundaries' for Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were advised to draw their boundaries when parenting

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were advised to adopt boundaries in a bid to ensure that their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have the best upbringing while living under the watchful gaze of the public eye.



As per transformation coach Noor Hibbert, while speaking to OK!, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were warned that the little ones’ mental health may be at risk if they did not put boundaries in place over their use of social media.

Owing to Prince Harry and Meghan’s public life, the children would be at risk of learning unwanted or unnecessary aspects about their parents' life or come across problematic posts that could put their mental health in danger.

"The relentless scrutiny and constant presence of social media poses distinct challenges to Meghan and Harry’s parenting," Hibbert wrote.

"It intensifies feelings of vulnerability and stress, meaning that balancing a private family life in the public eye is a demanding task.

"Meghan and Harry desperately want to protect their children’s mental health, so there will need to be some boundaries put in place for Archie and Lilibet’s social media use in the future."