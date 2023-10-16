Prince Harry 'using' helpful Princess Eugenie: 'His go-to royal'

While Prince Harry has been shunned by the royal family, the Duke of Sussex reportedly still has one member of the family who has remained close to him.

As per Dr Anthony Wallersteiner, who is a close pal of the York family, the Duke of Sussex has kept in touch with his cousin which has been helpful as Eugenie acts as a 'bridge' between the estranged royal and the rest of the family.

"I think for Harry, Eugenie is his go-to royal," Anthony said while speaking to Hello!.

"I think those cousins are very close, which is good, and I think Eugenie acts as a bridge between Harry and the rest of the family, which is really useful to have."

He also spoke about attending Eugenie and Jack's wedding in 2018 and recalled how the royal family enjoyed a closeness that has long been gone after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal family.

"It was a joyously happy occasion. It was lovely to see the whole of the royal family united to celebrate Jack and Eugenie's wedding.

"It was nice to see Harry and Meghan there. It was a time when everyone was together and of course the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were there as well. A lot has changed in the last five years for the royal family, but this goes back to a time when there really was a moment of togetherness and family bonding."