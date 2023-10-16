Prince William and Prince George seem tense in unusual moment

Prince William, who mostly appears to be a doting dad, had an unusual demeanour with his eldest son, Prince George during the Rugby World Cup on Saturday.



The Prince of Wales appeared to be scolding George, 10, as Wales and Argentina went head-to-head in the field at France’s Stade de Marseille, via Page Six.

It is unclear what could have caused William to seemingly reprimand his son, but the future king held a pensive expression throughout the game. However, the low spirits may have also been due to Wales’ loss to the South American team.

Despite the unusual interaction between the father and son, they were matched coordinating in navy suits and red ties.

During their time there, William, Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), and his son also met with the group’s president, Gerald Davies, and the mayor of Marseille, Benoît Payan.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton was notably absent from the sporting event despite her position as patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, which given to her by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Princess of Wales, also 41, was given the title after Prince Harry forfeited his royal duties in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California with wife Meghan Markle.