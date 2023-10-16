Kanye West deals with aftermath of anti-Semitic tirade ahead of album release

Kanye West is reportedly struggling to secure a deal with a record label to get his new album released in the wake of his row of anti-Semitic comments last year.

A new report from Billboard confirmed the 46-year-old rapper is set to release a brand-new album in the coming weeks, in collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign.

Despite the album being done and ready to go, distributors have “passed on the opportunity to distribute the project given the antisemitic comments [Kanye] West began making almost exactly a year prior,” according to the publication.

The Donda rapper was shunted from fashion brands and his celebrity friends following his vocal attacks against Jewish people, and his constant doubling down on it on several follow-up interviews.

Hence, West is currently on a hunt for a partner to distribute his upcoming album, and is said to be “considering five different offers.”

The fashion mogul has been in the headlines for the past few months, owing to his crude outings with his new wife Bianca Censori across Europe.

The twosome tied the knot in a private ceremony in California last December, only a month after Kanye finalized his divorce from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.