Lil Wayne to headline LSU's victory celebration for women's basketball national title

LSU welcomes Lil Wayne for spectacular performance.

Lil Wayne to Headline LSU Women’s Basketball Championship Celebration Concert

The excitement surrounding LSU women's basketball has reached a new pinnacle, with the recent announcement that rapper Lil Wayne will take the stage at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on November 15.

The concert promises to be a celebratory event in honor of the Lady Tigers' national championship win.

Tickets for this highly anticipated concert will go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through lsusports.net.

Joining Lil Wayne for the performance is fellow rapper Latto, making it a must-see event for fans of both music and basketball.

Lil Wayne, a native of New Orleans, was an enthusiastic supporter of the LSU women's basketball team during their championship-winning season last year.

He even hinted at a potential collaboration with LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson, though the release of the song is still pending.

Latto, too, has established connections with LSU women's basketball, most notably through a cameo appearance by LSU star Angel Reese in the music video for Latto and Cardi B's track, Put it on da floor again.