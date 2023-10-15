Inside Prince William, Kate Middleton's 'major' fight that led to surprise split

Prince William and Kate Middleton were reportedly involved in an explosive row that led the two to ‘question their relationship’.
A source told the Mirror about the fight that led the Prince and Princess of Wales to split in 2007, four years into their relationship.
According to the publication, the split, at the time, came as a result of Prince William's decision not to spend New Year's Eve with his then-girlfriend's family in 2006.
Recalling when Kate was seen in a heated exchange on the phone, the eyewitness said: "It was clear it was William - and definitely a tiff."
"Around the middle of the day, she was pacing the car park outside the office on her mobile.
"A few people noticed because it's a pretty unusual thing to do. She'd deliberately gone outside to take the call because she didn't want to be overheard."
They added: "Kate was walking up and down and looking upset as if she was having an argument. But she didn't cry.
"Word went round that it was William and they were having problems. Now it's clear what it was all about."
They continued: "When she came back to the office she didn't say a thing and disappeared for the rest of the day.
"We didn't think anything about it at the time. But looking back, the call was definitely a girlfriend-boyfriend tiff."
