David William marred by health concerns after controversial departure from BGT

David William surrounded by health concerns after controversial departure from BGT

David William is reportedly facing a significant decline in his well-being following his exit from Britain’s Got Talent, according to doctors.

It all began after the comedian's controversial departure from BGT two weeks after he was caught making abusive remarks against an elderly contestant during a break in filming.

Ten months after David left his £1.5million-a-year role, it was revealed that he had taken a legal action against his former bosses at BGT to seek significant damages in September.

Documents obtained by the Daily Mail indicated that he accused London-based Fremantle, the production company behind the reality series, of an unlawful data protection breach.

According to The Sun, the traumatic experience had a concerning impact on David’s mental health, given his nearly a decade-long tenure on the judging panel.

His psychiatrist Dr Mark Collins revealed that the TV star suffered from suicidal thoughts and the documents show he was suffering a mental breakdown, the newspaper claimed.

It was reported that, “The doctor increased doses of medication for anxiety, insomnia and depression as his symptoms became worse.”

The documents are alleged, "He is plagued by uncontrollable negative thoughts, including active suicidal thoughts."

The outlet also revealed David was taking a plethora of medications, including escitalopram (for depression), alprazolam (also known as Xanax, for anxiety) and quetiapine (for insomnia).