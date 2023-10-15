Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit rock bottom: 'The more they try the more they fail'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attempts at renewing their public image has been a major failure as their efforts have seemingly ‘tanked’.
According to royal critic Esther Krakue, while speaking with Sky News, a recent poll looking into the popularity of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave telling signs that the two were no longer seen positively in the public eye.
Noting that only 31% of Americans saw Prince Harry and Meghan in a positive light, Krakue said that the more the pair wanted to better their image in the public eye, the worse it became.
"The Sussexes were so adamant that they want to curate their own public image. Unfortunately, the more they seem to do that, the more they actually fail."
The critic went on to add that the negativity that Prince Harry was currently receiving would not have been the case had he still kept his ties with the royal family, who have always been very careful of public perception.
"They (the Royal Family) really actually saved his public image because ever since he's left, and he's been completely in charge of his image, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, it's completely tanked, and it just shows that sometimes actually having the protection of people you may not always agree with is a blessing more than a curse."
