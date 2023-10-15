Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can't keep hands off each other on romantic trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted walking hand-in-hand in the island of Canouan in St Vincet, as they enjoyed the Caribbean vacation following their brief visit to the NYC.

According to on-lookers, the Duke and Duchess looked "affectionate" with each other as they left a gourmet food store inside the Sandy Lane Yacht Club and Marina in Glossy Bay.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Meghan embraced the vacation spirit in a casual ivory maxi-dress paired with a ribboned Panama hat.

Meanwhile, the Spare author decked-out in a white T-shirt, a pair of navy shorts and flip flops for the day.

"They looked happy. As Harry walked out of the shop, he slightly bumped into one of the barrels [outside] and they both giggled and Meghan reached for his hand," the insider told the outlet.

"They just looked very happy to be having a holiday together," they added.

The pair's latest trip comes on the heels of their first New York City trip after being caught in a "near catastrophic car chase" by paparazzi earlier this year.

They attended a Mental Health Summit to speak on the impact of social media on the mental health of children and teenagers, giving parents an insight into the tools they can employ to monitor their activities.