Thousands rally in Geneva to express solidarity with Palestine. AFP

Thousands of people gathered in Geneva on Saturday for a pro-Palestinian rally, voicing their support for Palestine as tensions escalate in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The demonstration saw around 6,000 participants, who marched with banners proclaiming "Free Palestine" and chanted slogans expressing their solidarity.



The protest took place amidst Israel's preparations for a potential ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, following a series of attacks by Hamas militants. Israel's response to the attacks has been relentless, with the recent air strikes targeting northern Gaza.

Last week, the region experienced the deadliest attack in its history, where Hamas fighters breached the heavily fortified border, leading to the loss of more than 1,300 lives.

On the Gaza side, health officials reported more than 2,200 casualties, with the majority being civilians, mirroring the situation on the Israeli side.

Demonstrators, escorted by heavy police presence, carried cardboard placards with strong messages. Some read, "What you're calling 'self-defence' is actually a genocide," while others called for an end to Israeli apartheid and a boycott of Israel. They also emphasised their desire for peace in Palestine rather than a divided nation.

A poignant moment during the protest came when a young boy held a placard reading, "Save the children of Gaza," highlighting the impact of the ongoing conflict on the innocent.

In response to the attacks, Switzerland has sent between 10 and 20 specialists from its disaster victim identification team to Israel to help identify victims. Their primary task is to identify the deceased using international standards, such as DNA and fingerprints.

A Swiss-Israeli dual national was among the victims of the Hamas attacks, confirmed by Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

Swiss International Air Lines, however, suspended its flights from Tel Aviv to Zurich, citing the anticipated Israeli ground offensive, cancelling two scheduled flights.

While Geneva allowed the pro-Palestinian rally, other Swiss cities like Zurich and Basel did not authorise similar demonstrations. The event in Geneva served as a platform for those who wish to express their concerns and support for the ongoing situation in the Middle East, which continues to stir global emotions and calls for peaceful resolution amidst the turmoil.