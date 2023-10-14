Kourtney Kardashian reflects on her journey with body image

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has recently reflected on her journey with body image.



In a new interview with Vanity Fair Italia, The Kardashians star revealed, “I have always loved my body.”

“Khloé [Kardashian] always told me that she wished she had an ounce of my confidence,” shared Kourtney.

The Poosh founder mentioned, “At home, I'm always naked, and whoever comes around is warned.”

Looking back at her teenager days, Kourtney explained, “As a teenager, I was pressured, like everyone else, to be thinner and fitter, just as I was after having children.”

“I was pressured to get back into shape immediately, as if there was a social expectation asking how long a woman would take to get back to how they were before,” she remarked.

Kourtney, who is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, pointed out that her mindset changed after having kids.

“Today, I think that idea is unhealthy, because every woman's body is different,” she told the outlet.

Earlier in last season of The Kardashians, Kourtney disclosed that it was tough seeing social media comments about her weight, but having Travis on her side made her “so into her new body”.

“Every day, Travis is like, 'You're perfect,’. If I make one complaint, he's like, ‘You're perfect. You're so fine… You've never been better’,” continued the reality star.

Kourtney added, “Having a partner who is so supportive of me and always complimenting me, no matter what, it's just helped me to really embrace the changes and actually to the point where I love the changes now.”