Taylor Swift fans land under fire for profiting off Eras tour film merch

Even the popcorn cups and buckets can’t escape the Taylor Swift mania

Shortly after Taylor Swift made a dazzling appearance at her Eras Tour film premiere on Wednesday, October 11, the film's merchandise popped off on Ebay for sale at unbelievably marked up prices.



The merchandise including Popcorn Buckets, concert posters, popcorn cups, soda cups and tote bags are being listed for hundreds of Dollars by vendors!

Not to mention the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour merchandise is available at all theaters screening the concert movie, however, owing to the availability of limited supply, Swifties who do not want to risk the merchandise can get it from Ebay.

Some devoted Swifties seem to be disappointed about the fact that it is tarnishing their image and went to X, formerly called Twitter, to call out under the post: “First of all! Real swifties would never,” a user assured.

Second user hoped, “Fans? I don’t think you can call them that”

Another chimed in, “Those people (selling the buckets on high prices) are not taylor fans”.

The other shared, “no thanks, i’ll get my own when i see the movie tomorrow”.

While the fifth one explained what the real swifties would do with the popcorn bucket, “Those aren’t fans. Real fans would be keeping those and eating popcorn out of it every night while crying listening to folklore.”