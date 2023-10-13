Meghan Markle upset over frosty reception in NYC?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who reportedly failed to draw crowds during their recent trip to New York City, are allegedly upset over frosty reception at the event.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who represented the Archewell Foundation at the Project Healthy Minds event in Hudson Yards on Tuesday, could not win hearts of New Yorkers with their presence in NYC.

A source, close to the couple, has claimed "Meghan and Harry are upset as they could not attract huge attention in New York during their latest visit."



There was no crowd in the Hudson Yards area as the Sussexes arrived and departed, and when asked about their thoughts on the couple being in the city, many locals said they "did not care".

Karla Mendez, 22, from the Bronx, told Express US: "I mean if I get to see them it’s cool, but I didn’t know they were here."

While, several black SUVs were parked outside the venue, most tourists and locals seemed unbothered by the royals’ presence.

Previously, Meghan and Harry visited New York in May to attend the Ms. Foundation 50th anniversary gala, in which their spokesperson said there was a “near catastrophic car chase” with paparazzi.



Harry and Meghan’s security was much more secure this time, with their entering and leaving the venue going mostly unnoticed. But one royal fan made sure she was at the event.

"I’ve always been a royal watcher. I’m blown away by their whole story. I’m a big fan of the whole family," A. McGinniss, an author from New Jersey at the event, told the outlet.