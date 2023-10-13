American pop star Bebe Rexha makes surprising revelation about Australia

American singer Bebe Rexha has recently opened up on what she loves the most about Australia.



Speaking on KIIS FMs Kyle and Jackie O Show on Friday, the songstress, who is going to Down Under for a concert tour in November, revealed that Australian’s cup of coffee is way better than anyone else in the world.

The pop star, who has penned songs for Eminem and Selena Gomez, said, “I’ll probably come in a bit earlier...just to get acclimated [sic], get my coffee, because I love the coffee in Australia.”

“I'll fight people over this,” she continued.

Rexha mentioned, “I’ve tried the coffee in Italy and Greece and Columbia and everywhere and the best coffee is in Australia.”

Meanwhile, the Back to You hit-maker is scheduled to do three shows in Australia next month.

Rexha will start her tour from Brisbane, with a concert at the Tivoli on November 11, before heading to Sydney for a gig at the Liberty Hall on November 13. She will finish the tour at Melbourne's Forum theatre on November 14.

Earlier in July, Rexha disclosed at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire that she parted ways with cinematographer Keyan Safyarion after three years of dating.

“I just went through a break-up so I might get a little emotional and you need to help me,” she told the audience.