Aamir Khan reveals he once considered quitting films: 'I was disturbed'

File Footage

Aamir Khan recently opened up about his struggling phase as an actor when he was on the verge of quitting films.



At a recent event organised by News18 India, the 58-year-old Bollywood maestro admitted that due to his extreme passion for films he was not spending enough time with his family.



"Around 2.5 years ago, I realized I was so lost in my passion that I hadn’t given enough time to my relationships," the 3 Idiots actor shared.

The actor who was last seen in the movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, revealed that he was concerned with the fact of not being there for his loved ones.

He added, "I was disturbed and unhappy. I would have left films if not for my children. I was angry and irritated with myself."



The Indian film star further talked about his daughter Ira Khan’s wedding, revealing that it will be very difficult for him to control his emotions.

"Ira is getting married on January 3. Nupur (his son-in-law) is like a son. I’m happy. I get emotional very easily. I’m going to cry a lot at the wedding. The family is already concerned about it," the actor stated.

Aamir, who is known as Mr Perfectionist due to his credible work in films, once again highlighted the importance of seeking professional help if one is in stress.



"When one is in stress or is going through emotional issues they should go to a therapist. It has helped me a lot in understanding myself better. I aspire to become a better version of myself," concluded the actor.

