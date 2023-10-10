Taylor Swift 'Delicate' dance video resurfaces amid her new 'romance' with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift, who's making headlines for her romance rumours with American football star Travis Kelce, has earned massive applause as her music video for the 2017 song 'Delicate' has resurfaced.



Swift's stunning dance video, which has more than half-a-billion views on YouTube, features the pop superstar Swift dancing through a room full of smartly dressed people as the song plays in the background.

But a post on X, formerly Twitter, has gone viral after the Anti-Hero hitmaker comparing her to former British prime minister Theresa May.



Swift may not appreciate the comparison – though there are certain similarities between the two, and Twitter users were quick to point this out, with one reacting to the post: "Watching that with the sound turned off... It just looks like someone being weird!"

Another wrote: "I'd appreciate it if you refrain from being this accurate again."

"The same elegance. The same flow. Truly transcendent," wrote the third one.

The video is making rounds on the internet amid Swift's whirlwind romance with Kelce.

Swift appeared fueling her romance rumours with the NFL star last month when she cheered him on with Kelce's mother Donna from the VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10.

Taylor Swift has become Travis Kelce's "good luck charm" after back-to-back NFL wins. His team has won both games that the singer attended to support her rumoured new flame, whom she has been quietly hanging out with since early September.