Britney Spears expresses desire for collaboration with Beyoncé, amidst finger injury

Britney Spears took to her social media to share a desire for a collaboration with Beyoncé, as she posted another video of herself dancing.

The singer, who recently made headlines for her unconventional dancing with knives, displayed a bandaged finger as she grooved to Beyoncé's Daddy Lessons.

In her caption, which was initially posted on Sunday and later deleted, Britney expressed her wish to remix the song with the iconic Destiny's Child singer.

Britney wrote, "So many people have done remixes to my songs without my knowledge… so I guess it’s safe to say I will be redoing this song eventually!!! Just need to meet Jay-Z and add a rap to it … what’s up ???"

The pop star showcased her dance moves to her extensive following with a noticeable bandage on her finger.

In her recent video clip, the renowned "Oops!... I Did It Again" singer showcased her unique style, donning a long-sleeved black top with noticeable horizontal tears, leopard-print panties, and sleek black boots.

After initially deleting her post that featured the bandaged finger, Britney Spears treated her fans to another dance clip, this time grooving to a Beyoncé track.