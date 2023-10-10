Turkey offers mediation in Israel-Palestine conflict

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. AFP

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday that Turkey is ready to mediate between Israel and Palestine to resolve the ongoing conflict.

Erdogan's statement came during a press conference in Ankara following a cabinet meeting.

"We believe that there will be no peace in the region without an independent, sovereign Palestine," Erdogan emphasised. He added that Turkey is making preparations to send humanitarian aid to Gaza.

In a phone call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Erdogan urged Israel to refrain from indiscriminate attacks on Palestinian territories. He expressed concerns about the collective harm caused to the people of Gaza, warning that such actions could escalate violence in the region.

Erdogan also made a point of reaching out to Hamas, urging both sides to adhere to the "ethics" of war. He emphasised the need for restraint and responsible conduct during the conflict.

The Turkish leader engaged in urgent telephone diplomacy on Monday, speaking with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati. His efforts are aimed at easing the escalating crisis.

During a post-cabinet press conference, Erdogan called for an end to rocket attacks on Israeli cities and any assaults on Israeli civilians. He stressed the importance of all parties respecting ethical boundaries in times of war.

Erdogan's long-standing support for the Palestinian cause and his endorsement of a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are well-documented. He reiterated his offer to mediate in ending the violence, should the concerned parties request it.