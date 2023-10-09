The Crown Season 6 split into multiple installments

The Crown is set to premiere in two parts this fall

The sixth and final season of the globally hit series "The Crown", inspired by the lives of the British royal family, is set to premiere in two parts this fall.



The first time the hotly-anticipated drama has been split into multiple installments. Part 1 will debut on Thursday (November 16) while, Part 2 will follow on December 14. The update came with a new clip, shared by Netflix, teasing what’s to come.

"The Crown", which is a fictionalised version of the British royal family but broadly based around real historical events, first aired on Netflix in late 2016.

The series, which remains in news for its story and characters in the play, has amassed a loyal audience around the world - won dozens of top awards, including 21 Emmys - and stoked controversy in Britain over claims of untrue depictions of the royals.

The drama's cast has changed every two seasons to reflect the characters aging through the decades, and the role of Queen Elizabeth passed between the three actresses.



"The crown is a symbol of permeance. It's something you are, not what you do,” said Foy, who played a young Queen Elizabeth by first starring as the monarch in seasons 1 and 2 of the series.

The streaming giant has announced news of the series release dates with a montage of clips showing the actresses who have played the late Queen paired with their scripted lines on her views of the role.



"It is not a choice. It is a duty," her character says, with Netflix reiterating that line on X, formerly Twitter, alongside the release dates and the video.