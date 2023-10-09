David Walliams breaks his silence on suicidal thought after BGT exit

David Walliams has recently broken his silence on having suicidal thoughts after leaving Britain’s Got Talent.



According to The Sun, David reportedly sued FremantleMedia, the production company that makes BGT in September.

In the High Court papers submitted by David’s attorney, the comedian alleged that he has had “active suicidal thoughts” after exiting from the show.

It also said that David has “lost the ability to be funny” due to fears about his comments being leaked without his consent.

The lawsuit also disclosed that David has been suffering “a return of severe depression, including suicidal thoughts”.

In a report, consultant psychiatrist Dr Mark Collins, who has treated David for years, pointed out that the comedian’s depression was “possibly the worst since I first met him”.

Mark added that the “leak of the transcripts has had a profound, severe and, at times, very worrying effect on his mental health”.

Last year in November, David reportedly made derogatory comments regarding some of the contestants on the ITV show which was recorded at the London Palladium in January 2020.

At the time, David told The Independent, “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.”

“These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry,” stated David.