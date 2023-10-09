Sir Paul McCartney pens sweet tribute to wife Nancy on wedding anniversary

Sir Paul McCartney is showering his wife with all the love.

On Monday, Paul took to Instagram to pay tribute to his wife Nancy on their 12-year wedding anniversary.

The former Beatles star, 81, and the businesswoman, 63, have been married since 2011.

The music legend shared a loved-up snap of the couple enjoying some quality time together on holiday to mark their 12th year of marriage.

He wrote alongside his post, 'Happy anniversary to my lovely wife, Nancy. Let's have a great one - Paul', followed by a heart emoji pierced with an arrow.

Fans were quick to congratulate the couple, with one saying: 'You guys genuinely look so cute', alongside a crying emoji, while another added: 'Congrats to the happy couple. Look'in good guys.'

Paul and Nancy got married in 2011 after meeting in 2007 and both have children from previous relationships.

Nancy shares son Arlen with her ex-husband Bruce Blakeman, while Paul has Stella, James, Heather, and Mary with late ex-wife Linda McCartney and daughter Beatrice McCartney, 19, with ex-wife Heather Mills, 55.