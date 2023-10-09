Ben Affleck's 'seriously humbled' in group with Matt Damon and Bradley Cooper

Ben Affleck opens up about celebrity wordle group

Ben Affleck shared his newfound passion for a Wordle-esque game known as Octordle.

Affleck, known for his versatile career, recounted his experience in a celebrity Octordle group, revealing that it left him "seriously humbled."



The game, which challenges players to complete eight-letter words within three guesses, has become a source of friendly competition among Affleck and his celebrity friends.

However, the Argo director admitted that the level of competition exceeded his expectations, leading to some amusing outcomes.

"I expected to do fairly well, so I was seriously humbled," Affleck confessed.

He emphasized the fiercely competitive nature of the game, noting, "There's a lot of mockery and derision. So I'm in training," suggesting that he's determined to up his Octordle game.

Ben Affleck spilled the beans about his celebrity Octordle group, revealing some well-known competitors.

Affleck, who's been embracing the world of word games, disclosed the involvement of his friends Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, and Bradley Cooper, before cheekily adding, "actually, the first rule of Wordle is don't talk about Wordle. Unless you get it in three guesses."

Affleck's journey with Octordle hit a temporary roadblock when he contracted COVID-19.

He recounted his experience, saying, "I had the no-energy COVID, where it was too much work to pick up the phone to play Octordle."

He reassured his friends not to be overly impressed by his skills, noting that the game wasn't necessarily more challenging than Wordle.

The actor also mentioned his previous inclination for word games, stating, "I used to do the crossword compulsively in the mornings and think I was good at word games. And let's face it, going up against actors, it's not a high bar."



