Grey's Anatomy actors join SAG-AFTRA picket line to demand better

On Friday during the actor's strike, several Grey's Anatomy cast members reunited on the picket lines.



Following the picket, Kim Raver, who portrays Dr Teddy Altman in the medical drama, posted highlights from the day on Instagram. In her video, she was joined by a number of her ABC programme co-stars, including Chandra Wilson, Jason George, James Pickens Jr., Camilla Luddington, Sarah Drew, Kelly McCreary, and others.

“Proud to stand in solidarity on the picket line today with many of our Grey’s cast/crew family and fellow #SAGAFTRA Union members today in front of Warner Brothers!” she wrote in the video’s caption. “A special shout out to @jasonwinstongeorge, thank you!!”

Dr April Kepner's on-screen daughter Drew posted a video of the picket on social media with the caption, "We are out and we aren't backing down!" Additionally, Dr. Maggie Pierce's actor, McCreary, posted on Instagram, "We out here. includes a picture and the hashtags "#sagaftrastrong #wgastrong."

In Burbank, California, a protest outside of Warner Bros. on Friday targeted actors who played first responders in movies, including police officers, firefighters, paramedics, ER doctors and animal rescuers.

The specific picket, according to SAG-AFTRA, was held to "salute Hollywood's Bravest and Finest" and pay tribute to "the heroes who inspire our screens and the ones who bring them to life."