Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin spark engagement rumors

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been dating for six years

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson sparked rumors of engagement after the latter was spotted sporting a sparkling ring on her finger.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress painted the town red with Martin and other friends as they celebrated the Coldplay singer’s 34th birthday at Pace restaurant in Los Angeles.

One of the photos surfaced on the internet showed a big emerald resting on Johnson’s ring finger as she held up a hand to shield her face from cameras of paparazzi.

The Persuasion star was dressed in a denim jacket atop a white shirt, which she paired with black latex-esque pants and white trainers.

Meanwhile, the birthday boy kept it casual in a white T-shirt and navy-coloured oversized trousers.

The Yellow singer completed the look with a grey beanie, multicoloured trainers and a watch and bracelet resting on his left wrist.

Since beginning a relationship in 2017, the couple had largely kept away from the prying eyes of the public.

In an interview with Vanity Fair last year, Johnson opened up about the significance of “guarding their privacy” in order to preserve the sanctity of their romance.

Speaking to Elle in 2021, the actress explained: “We’ve been together for quite a while and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cosy and private.”

“Most of the partying takes place inside of my house,” she added at the time.