Olivia Wilde wishes Taylor Swift opted for 'Climate Scientists' over love

Olivia Wilde throws shade at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance.

Amidst the world's fascination with the budding romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Olivia Wilde made it clear she's not quite on the same wavelength.

Olivia Wilde took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, October 5, to share a tweet that left a trail of curiosity.



The tweet in question stated, "I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist." Wilde refrained from adding her own commentary or context to the repost, leaving followers to ponder the underlying message.

However, the author of the initial tweet offered an explanation for the sentiment.

In a follow-up tweet, they quipped, "Taylor would join her scientist at an end fossil fuels rally and the world would be saved."

Olivia Wilde's sarcastic plea for Taylor Swift.

This commentary alludes to Swift's immense influence, as her actions have triggered notable real-world effects, such as a 400 percent spike in sales of Kelce's jersey after she was seen supporting him at a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game.

Additionally, her encouragement led to 35,000 people registering to vote in the U.S., highlighting her significant impact beyond the realm of romance.



