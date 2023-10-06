Travis Kelce's mom breaks silence on her son's romance with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's mother Donna Kelce has opened up on her son's relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift.



Donna appeared reluctant to weigh in on Travis' budding new romance with the music sensation as she kept tight-lipped when asked about the new lovebirds relationship.

Speaking on the Today Show, Travis Kelce's mom gave a short reply as she opened up about meeting Taylor, describing the experience as "okay".

However, Body language expert Judi James believes Donna's refusal to reveal anymore about the relationship is very telling.



The expert, in talks with The Mirror, said: "If she'd wanted to close down the subject gracefully she might have gushed a little to be polite and then kept quiet, but this body language is giving the impression there’s more she could say rather than 'end of conversation'."

"When you're the mum of a man who is alleged to be dating a global superstar you should assume you haven't been asked on a show like this to talk about your hobbies and baking recipes," she explained. The expert added: "So why did Donna even attend this interview if she had no intention of saying anything about Taylor? What else did she expect?"'



Travis Kelce and Swift have been making headlines for their romance for last few weeks. They were seen together for the first time as the singer attended a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium. Donna, who's also present at at the stadium has appeared skipping the question about the couple's "romance" because it's "just too new".

Taylor Swift, before dating Travis, was involved in a whirlwind romance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

