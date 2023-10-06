VIDEO: #MyNameIsLewis — Lewis jack-o'-lantern takes over internet ahead of Halloween

Lewis, a jack-o'-lantern designed by The Hyde and Eek Boutique, which is being offered at Target, has overtaken popular decorations like the "Stranger Things" floating Max sculpture and the classic 12-foot Home Depot skeleton as the most sought-after Halloween mascot this year.



But it's not just about appearances. The jack-o-lantern, which is perched on a ghastly figure covered in frayed black robes, is also audible.

"I am not a jack-o'-lantern," he is heard saying in videos across TikTok. "My name is Lewis."

Millions of people have watched videos of the decoration on the platform, with one video receiving over 8.1 million views. As of Wednesday afternoon, the TikTok hashtag "#MyNameIsLewis" had received more than 18.5 million views.

Requests for comment regarding the popularity of the decoration and the number of sales were not immediately answered by a Target spokeswoman. The 8-foot Light and Sound Pumpkin Halloween Ghoul, which costs $180, is currently listed as sold out on Target's website.

Lewis stans have posted TikToks of themselves visiting their local Target in order to run into a "celebrity." Others have made fan art featuring Lewis. One person even made a Lewis Halloween costume.

Even the band Smashing Pumpkins joined in the enjoyment. The band joked in a TikTok video that it would call themselves "The Lewis Pumpkins."

Even a name tag seemed to be attached to the décor at one Target site. The jack-o-lantern in this video goes by the moniker "Louie."

According to the meme repository Know Your Meme, Shannon Murphy, 26, is said to be the first person to upload a video of Lewis.

More than 2 million people have watched a video she posted on September 27 of the ornament saying its now-famous statement.

Murphy claimed that while browsing the aisles of her neighbourhood Target in Huntington Beach, California, she overheard a decorator recite the 'Lewis' statement. She didn't anticipate the line would go viral when she recorded the tape and uploaded it to her TikTok account.

Since the viral line is "almost theatre of the absurd," she claimed, it has become incredibly famous.

She still had to tell her folks why it was so funny. She claimed that her mother is still unsure about Lewis' identity.

"It's breaking people's brains," she joked. "But, at this point, with everyone being on the internet, all of our senses of humor are a little bit broken."

Aside from the broken brains, Murphy claimed that the ornament provided a welcome diversion on the internet, which is frequently overrun with distressing pictures and serious news."It's so wholesome in its silliness," she said, adding, "He's Halloween's Paddington Bear."

