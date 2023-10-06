Jodie Turner-Smith ‘breaks silence’ after filing for divorce from Joshua Jackson

Just two days after initiating divorce proceedings from Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith made a captivating appearance in Paris on Thursday.

The actress and model turned heads as she graced the Balmain fashion show, wearing a striking long-sleeved black bodysuit paired with a red coat draped elegantly over her arms. Completing her ensemble was a wide-rimmed black hat and sky-high patent heels.

Earlier in the week, she also took to Instagram to share photos and videos from the Gucci show, where she was accompanied by her mother Hilda.

At the Gucci event, she looked stunning in a bralet, matching jacket, and high-waisted jeans. Her posts raised eyebrows among her followers, with one commenting, 'Not you dropping pics like you didn’t just file for divorce... yes queen control the narrative.'

In addition to her striking images, Jodie shared a cryptic message related to separation and quantum physics, a poignant gesture in the aftermath of her separation from Joshua Jackson.

She shared: 'According to quantum physics a particle vibrating due to your sound when you speak can affect a molecule inside a star at the edge of the Universe instantly. This phenomenon is known as quantum entanglement...

'The greatest illusion of this Universe is the illusion of separation.'

The couple started dating in 2018 - two years after he split from Diane Kruger - and they tied the knot in August 2019, before welcoming their daughter Juno Rose Diana in April 2020. Jodie filed for divorce on Tuesday.