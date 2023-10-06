IRONY: After sporting 'Smoking Kills' T-shirt, Malia Obama puffs cig outside LA store

Malia Obama smokes a cigarette outside a convenience store in LA. — Social media @grosbygroup

Malia Obama, the daughter of former US President Barack Obama, was spotted smoking a cigarette in front of a convenience store standing next to a black car in Los Angeles on Wednesday

The 25-year-old was dressed in a blue cardigan, brown trousers and black shoes, and appeared unhurried.



Malia complimented her laid-back, makeup-free style by wearing her long hair down.

The former first daughter has been spotted smoking numerous times.

In 2016, the Harvard alumnus was discovered using marijuana in Chicago at the Lollapalooza festival.

A few weeks ago, she was spotted at a music event in Philadelphia sporting a "Smoking Kills" t-shirt.

Malia Obama wearing a "smoking kills" t-shirt at a music festival. — Social media @grosbygroup

Sasha Obama, Malia's younger sister, was reportedly seen smoking as she left a Labour Day party in Los Angeles last month, suggesting that the habit runs in the family.

The 22-year-old University of Southern California graduate was spotted out and about with friends wearing a barely-there bikini top and a blue maxi skirt.

Malia and Sasha might have inherited their father's smoking behaviour.

The 62-year-old congressman previously discussed his addiction and admitted he had smoked up to 10 cigarettes a day.

But Barack promised his wife Michelle Obama that he would step down before the 2008 presidential race.

“As a former smoker, I constantly struggle with it,” he admitted at a press conference in 2009. “Have I fallen off the wagon sometimes? Yes. Am I a daily smoker or a constant smoker? No.”



He later credited Malia with helping him quit in his 2020 memoir, “A Promised Land.”

Barack wrote that seeing his elder daughter’s disappointment when she “smelled” tobacco “on his breath” made him put down the cigarettes for good.