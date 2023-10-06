No legal hurdle in Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif addresses a presser in Lahore on October 6, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/Geo News

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Shehbaz Sharif Friday said there is no legal hurdle in the return of the party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the former prime minister — who led the country for 16 months after the ouster of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in April last year — said his elder brother will arrive at the Minar-e-Pakistan following his return to Pakistan on October 21.



"The question regarding Nawaz Sharif's return shouldn't be repeated. He will return on October 21, if Allah approves," the politicians urged journalists during the presser.

Nawaz, the three-time prime minister, has been living in London following a self-imposed exile since November 2019 owing to health reasons. He was disqualified for life in 2017 by the Supreme Court for not declaring a receivable salary.

Meanwhile, speaking about his government's performance before the caretaker government took over, the former premier said: "We desperately tried to solve the problems in 16 months.

Shehbaz said, God forbid, what would be the situation had Pakistan actually gone bankrupt? "Petrol pumps would have been empty, medicines would have disappeared and daily necessities would not have been available."

He said millions of people would have been unemployed if the country had defaulted.

"We discussed the provision of low-cost fuel to motorcyclists with the IMF. Our hands were tied as the Washington-based lender, however, turned down our proposal," Shehbaz said.

The PML-N president also said that there's no need to panic as good times lie ahead.