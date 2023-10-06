Chris Hemsworth gives update on Alzheimer’s battle, year into diagnosis

Chris Hemsworth completely overhauled his lifestyle to get ahead of his battle with Alzheimer’s.
Speaking to Men’s Health, the Thor star, 40, shared some of the major adjustments he made to his lifestyle after learning that he has a genetic disposition towards Alzheimer’s disease in November last year.
Acknowledging the importance of mindfulness, Hemsworth wanted to incorporate “more solitude” into his celebrity lifestyle.
“I’ve always been consistent with my exercise commitments,” the Australian actor noted, “but lately I’ve really felt the importance of taking time for yourself without any outside voice or stimulation and making time for stillness.”
In late 2022, Hemsworth discovered that his DNA has two copies of the APOE4 gene, making him “eight to ten times more likely” to develop Alzheimer’s.
Speaking to Vanity Fair at the time, the Avengers alum recalled his reaction to the test results.
“Most of us, we like to avoid speaking about death,” he expressed. “Then to all of a sudden be told some big indicators are actually pointing this as the route which is going to happen, the reality of it sinks in. Your own mortality.”
Ever since, the father-of-three has been prioritizing his wellbeing, getting more shut-eye, incorporating more cardio and endurance in his workouts, and even taking ice baths to boost his health.
