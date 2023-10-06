Meghan Markle has 'sleepless nights' as her, Prince Harry 'face the axe'

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on the edge of facing the axe as those close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not shared their side of the story.

A source told Closer magazine that as couple’s friendships across Hollywood diminish, they are edging close to the chance of ruffling a few feathers to the point that they may decide to take revenge.

"But there's a real prospect of other people with an axe to grind from her and Harry's past coming forward to get revenge and humiliate them. This is the kind of thing that gives Meghan sleepless nights," the source added.

Referencing Meghan’s famous former best friend Jessica Mulroney, the source added that she could humiliate the former actress with insight on their decade-long friendship.

"If she were to suddenly decide to change her stance and speak out it would be crushing for Meghan, not to mention humiliating," the source said.

"Jessica knows Meghan inside and out, they were each other's biggest confidantes throughout the decade that they were BFFs.

"The greatest fear for Harry and Meghan right now is for someone from her inner circle spilling the beans and embarrassing her.

"She's hoping and praying it won't happen, but only time will tell if she gets away with it."